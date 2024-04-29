iPhone 12 price drops to Rs. 40999 on Amazon; Check 17% discount, other offers
The iPhone 12 is one of the most exciting ‘new’ iPhones we have reviewed in a while.
Apple introduced major design changes with this smartphone, shifting from the curves of the iPhone 11 to a flat iPhone 4-esque design of the iPhone 12
Moreover, it was also the first time that we saw Apple bring its Super Retina XDR display to the standard iPhone models.
We have been using it all this time and it is still one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy even today.
If you wish to enjoy the exciting new features which are on their way with iOS 18 without emptying your pockets, then check out this great deal on the iPhone 12, courtesy of Flipkart.
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 49900 on Amazon.
However, you can get it with a 17% discount right now for Rs. 40999. That’s not all.
You can get up to a staggering Rs. 36000 off on the price of the iPhone 12 if you trade in your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
You can also get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions, among other bank offers.
