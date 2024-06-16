iPhone 13 at massive 14% discount on Amazon - Check out the deal

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

In the market for a new smartphone? Discover Amazon's incredible deal on the iPhone 13. Find out all the details about this special offer.

iPhone 13 Price Drop: The iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB model, originally priced at Rs. 59,990, is now available for just Rs. 52,890, giving you a substantial 12 percent discount.

But that's not all! Enhance your savings by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special bank offers. Don't miss this chance to get the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price.

Depending on the model and condition of your old phone, you could get a discount of up to Rs. 44,250 on the iPhone 13. Check the availability of this deal in your area by entering your PIN code.

Boost your savings with additional partner offers. Switch to Airtel Postpaid and get Rs. 1200 off.

iPhone 13 Specs: The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Its advanced dual-camera system, with 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses, captures moments with precision. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it ensures fast and efficient performance.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to get the iPhone 13 at a fantastic price. Act now before the offer is gone!

