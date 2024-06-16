iPhone 13 at massive 14% discount on Amazon - Check out the deal
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
In the market for a new smartphone? Discover Amazon's incredible deal on the iPhone 13. Find out all the details about this special offer.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 Price Drop: The iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB model, originally priced at Rs. 59,990, is now available for just Rs. 52,890, giving you a substantial 12 percent discount.