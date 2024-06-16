OnePlus Nord 4 to launch soon in India: Check out specs, features, and more
The OnePlus Nord 4 is launching in India soon, know what the smartphone will have to offer.
OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to make its debut soon in India with upgraded specs and features. However, the launch date is reportedly delayed.
The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Reportedly, the Nord 4 will likely feature a dual camera setup like the predecessors. It may come with a 50MP main OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
On the front, the smartphone will likely feature a 16MP selfie camera.
The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
The smartphone will likely run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.
The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs.33999. Therefore, the Nord 4 is also expected to be around the same price range.
