Oppo Reno 12 series to launch soon: Check out expected specs, features, more
Published Jun 16, 2024
Oppo Reno 12 series launch date announced, know what’s coming ahead of the official launch.
The Oppo Reno 12 series is launching on June 18, 2024, globally. The series will include two models: Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro.
The Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2412×1080 resolution, and 1200nits brightness.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.
The Oppo Reno 12 will likely come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, an 8 MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera.
The Oppo Reno 12 Pro will also come with a triple camera setup. However, it may include a 50 MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto camera.
The smartphones are expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage units.
The company is also teasing AI features for the Oppo Reno 12 series with AI features such as AI Portrait and AI LinkBoost.
However, note that the specs are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we will have to wait till June 18.
