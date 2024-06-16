Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Check out expected specs, features, more ahead of launch
Published Jun 16, 2024
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is launching next month, know what is expected from the new generation of foldable smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be announced on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main foldable display.
The new foldable smartphone will likely feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which will also support Galaxy AI features.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to run on Samsung's One UI 6 based on Android 15.
The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely get flat edges with titanium frame which is expected to be inspired by Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The next generation of Samsung foldable is also expected to be lighter due to a new hinge technology, which is yet to be revealed.
