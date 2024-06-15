iPhone 15 available at 9% discount on Amazon: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is offering a great discount on iPhone 15. You can also avail bank offers to reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple announced the new iOS 18 update with several new features and a redesigned version of iPhone OS.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, all the new features and updates will be coming to the iPhone 15 in the coming months that will make your smartphone much more advanced and personalised.
Photo Credit: reuters
The good news is that you can get the iPhone 15 at a much lower price on Amazon, check out the latest deals.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
Originally, the iPhone 15 retails at Rs.79990. However, you can get it for Rs.73100 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing 9 percent discount on iPhone 15.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab flat Rs.6000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also get a flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.44250. However, the price will be based on smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price drops by Rs.6901 on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
iPhone 15 Pro price cut on Amazon: Check out this bank offer
iPhone 14 Plus Price drops by 23% on Flipkart: Check out new deals and discounts
iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app
View more