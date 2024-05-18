Amazon is providing 26 percent discount on iPhone 14: Check bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 18, 2024
Grab the iPhone 14 at a very reasonable price on Amazon, check out other offers.
Looking for a smartphone upgrade but want to spend a reasonable amount? Then the iPhone 14 could be an ideal device.
iPhone 14 supports all the latest features, an exceptional camera, and great performance which one could ask for.
Originally the iPhone 14 retails at Rs.69990. However, you can get it for only Rs.58999.
This gives you a great 26 percent discount on feature-filled smartphones like iPhone 14.
You can also avail bank and exchange offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone.
With an SBI Credit Card, you can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on a minimum order value of Rs.41940.
You can also get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards on a minimum order value of Rs.41940.
Lastly, you can get up to 44250 off on the exchange offer. However, the exchange value is based on the smartphone model and working conditions.
