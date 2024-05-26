iPhone 15 price drop: Check out the latest bank offer on Amazon
Published May 26, 2024
Apple iPhone 15 is available at a great deal with worth grabbing bank offers on Amazon, check details
What makes the iPhone 15 unique from its predecessor, well the latest Apple smartphone has received significant upgrades.
With the iPhone 15, Apple integrated the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 15 has an upgraded camera with a 48MP main camera and more major upgrades. But the good news is, that the smartphone is available at a huge discounted rate on Amazon.
On Amazon, you can get the iPhone 15 at Rs.71290 from its original price of Rs.79990 for the 128GB.
This gives iPhone 15 buyers a great 11 percent discount. You can also take advantage of this exciting bank offer.
Grab flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.
You can also get a Rs.4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards with a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.
Lastly, you can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.44250 off.
