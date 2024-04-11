iPhone 13 price drops by 13% on Amazon: Check new discounts, exchange offers and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple's ecosystem includes devices that work in tandem to deliver a unified user experience, with one of the most sensible entry points being the iPhone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While these devices generally cost a fortune, their prices take a nosedive as soon as the next-generation iPhones are launched.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The 128GB variant of the standard iPhone 13 is usually priced at Rs. 59900 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It is available for purchase in six colours - Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With a discount of Rs. 7810 which amounts to roughly 13 percent, the iPhone 13 is now priced at Rs. 52090.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Buyers can get a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 33400 if they exchange their old smartphone.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It has replaced the iPhone 12 as the cheapest non-SE iPhone that Apple officially sells.
Check related web stories:
OnePlus smartphones sale to stop across 4500 stores in India- 3 reasons why
iPhone 15 price drop announced on Flipkart; Check discount and other offers
Apple iPhone 14 now available at a 26% discount; Check offers
Apple iPhone 15 Plus: Now available with a discount on Amazon!
View more