iPhone 15 price drop announced on Flipkart; Check discount and other offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Choosing the right starting point is tricky but crucial if you're planning to enter the Apple ecosystem.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 15 is one of the best Apple devices you can go for which does not command the steep price of the ‘Pro’ models.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Now, Flipkart has introduced an iPhone 15 price drop which not only brings exciting discounts but also bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 15 is available in three variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 79900 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, the e-commerce platform has rolled out a 17% discount on the iPhone 15, taking down its price to just Rs. 65999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In addition to the discount, buyers can also nab bank offers and exchange deals on the iPhone 15 to drive down its price.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As part of the exchange deal, Flipkart offers up to Rs. 50000 off on the iPhone 15 if you trade in your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In addition to the exchange offer, buyers can also get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.
Check Product
Check related web stories:
Apple iPhone 14 now available at a 26% discount; Check offers
iPhone 13 price drop announced: Amazon rolls out 12% discount, check latest price
Apple iPhone 15 Plus: Now available with a discount on Amazon!
Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with massive discounts on Amazon
View more