iPhone 13 price slashed on Amazon: Check out deals and offers
Published Oct 24, 2024
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 13 at a much lower price on Amazon.
Want to own an iPhone model but don’t want to spend a hefty amount? Then iPhone 13 could be a great option.
The iPhone 13 offers impressive performance and a decent dual camera setup, perfect for you to experience the iOS ecosystem.
Now, the iPhone 13 price has been significantly reduced on Amazon. Know about all the discounts and offers.
iPhone 13 originally retails for Rs.59600 for 128GB, however, on Amazon, its available at just Rs.42999.
Therefore, Amazon is providing a great 28% discount. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum value of Rs. 5000.
Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum value of Rs. 5000.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.40450 off on iPhone 13.
