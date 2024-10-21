iPhone 15 price drops by 17% on Flipkart: Check out bank and other offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 gets a massive discount on Flipkart, know about the price reductions and other offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Looking for a smartphone but have a limited budget? Then, we have found just the right one for you to upgrade.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is one of the popular smartphones in the premium range segment. The smartphone comes with a powerful chip, camera, and other exciting features.
Photo Credit: reuters
Now, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price, enabling buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
After the launch of the iPhone 16, iPhone 15 price was reduced to ₹69900 for the 128GB variant. Now, on Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.57999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Yes, Flipkart is offering a massive 17% discount on the iPhone 15 models. Alongside discounts, users can also avail bank and exchange offers
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 10% off up to ₹1000 on SBI Credit Card Transactions of ₹4990 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is also offering ₹1000 off on all bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.57200 on iPhone 15.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 gets 14% discount on Flipkart: Know how to get it at a reasonable price
iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 13 price drops to
₹
42,999 on Amazon: Check deals and offers
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
View more