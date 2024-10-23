iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 18% during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out other offers
Published Oct 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale discount on the iPhone 15 Plus and grab the flagship smartphone at the lowest prices.
Flipkart is hosting the Big Diwali Sale to provide buyers with another chance to get their desired product at a reasonable price.
During the sale, several electronic items such as smartphones, laptops, speakers, and others are available at a huge discount.
However, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, then the iPhone 15 Plus is currently available at a reasonable price after this huge Flipkart deal.
iPhone 15 Plus originally retails for Rs.79900 for a 128GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.64999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering an 18% discount on the flagship smartphone. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of Rs.4990 and above.
Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card transactions of Rs.4990 and above.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.62600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
