iPhone 15 available at less than Rs.50000 on Flipkart: Here’s everything you need to know
Published Jul 08, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15, check deals and amazing exchange offers.
Planning to buy an iPhone 15 due to all the amazing features such as Dynamic Island, 48MP dual camera, and the upcoming iOS 18 update?
Then you can get the iPhone 15 at a huge discount on Flipkart with amazing bank and exchange offers.
The iPhone 15 is originally available at Rs.79900. However, on Flipkart, it is currently available at Rs.70999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering 11 percent off on Apple’s latest iPhone model. However, you can actually get it at Rs.50000 or less. Know how.
You can avail the exchange offer and get up to Rs.47999 off on an iPhone 15. However, the price will be based on the model and working conditions.
For instance, if you own an iPhone 12 in good working condition and with no physical damage then you can get Rs.23000 off.
Therefore, this reduces the iPhone 15 price to Rs.47999. If you do not wish to use the exchange discount then you can also avail the bank offer.
You can get Rs.4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
