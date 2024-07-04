iPhone 14 Plus gets huge price cut on Flipkart: Know how to get it under Rs.40000
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, check out the latest bank and exchange offers.
Planning to upgrade your iPhone this summer? Then now is a great time as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 14 Plus.
The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs.79900. However, you can get it for Rs.58999 on Flipkart.
This gives a great 26 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Plus which has a bigger display and battery size. You can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.
With HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, you can get flat Rs.3000 off that will reduce the price of the smartphone to Rs.55999.
If you do not own an HDFC card, then you can avail of the exchange offer, which will give a discount of up to Rs.38594.
For instance, if you own an iPhone 12 and it is in good working condition and does not have any physical damage, then you can get Rs.20000 off.
Therefore, with an exchange offer, you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 38999, which is a very good deal for a premium-range smartphone.
Also, note that it's a limited-period offer on Flipkart, therefore, you must purchase the smartphone before it gets out of stock.
