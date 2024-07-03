iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 16% on Flipkart: discounts, bank offers and more- All details
The iPhone 15 Plus gets a huge discount on Flipkart, know how you can get it at a much lower price with bank and exchange offers.
Want to buy an iPhone with a bigger screen display and battery life? Then the iPhone 15 Plus could be a right fit for you.
iPhone 15 Plus has a greater battery than its predecessor, enabling users to increase tension-free without having to worry about carrying the charger.
Originally, the iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.89900. However, on Flipkart, it is available at just Rs.74999.
This gives buyers a 16 percent discount on iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, you can get bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
If you opt for the UPI transaction, then you can Rs.1000 off on the purchase of the iPhone 15 Plus. therefore, the price will go down to Rs.73999.
Additionally, with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can easily get a 5 percent cashback on the iPhone 15 Plus.
Lastly, you can also avail exchange offer which can get you up to Rs.54549 off on the iPhone 15 Plus.
However, the exchange value is solely based on your old smartphone’s model and working conditions.
