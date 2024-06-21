iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers
Published Jun 21, 2024
Check out this great offer available on iPhone 14 and get the feature-filled smartphone at a very reasonable price.
The iPhone 14 model is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset which gives it the power to manage complex tasks.
Making the smartphone a worthy upgrade with exceptional performance, camera capability, and battery life.
If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone then the iPhone 14 could be the right choice and it's also available at a discount.
The iPhone 14 retails for Rs.79900, however, you can get it for Rs.62800 from Amazon.
This gives you a great 21 percent discount on an iPhone 14 model, making it a reasonable buy.
You can also get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940
With ICICI Bank Credit Cards, you can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.59000 off which will significantly reduce the price.
