iPhone 14 Plus available at 22% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 19, 2024
Flipkart is providing massive deals and discounts on iPhone 14 Plus, check the details.
Planning to buy an iPhone but it does not fit in your budget? Worry not because Flipkart has brought great deals on iPhone 14 Plus.
iPhone 14 Plus is the perfect smartphone for people who prefer a bigger screen and longer battery life. Additionally, the smartphone will be getting the upcoming iOS 18 updates.
Check out this offer and iPhone 14 Plus and get it in a reasonable price range.
The iPhone 14 Plus retails for Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.61999.
This gives you a great 22 percent discount on iPhone 14 Plus. You can further avail bank and exchange offers.
Get flat Rs.750 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Ts.7500.
If you own the Flipkart Axis Bank Card then you can get a 5 percent Cashback on your purchase of iPhone 14 Plus.
Lastly, get up to Rs.50000 off by using the exchange offer. However, the final value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
