iPhone 14 Price drops on Amazon: Check out discounts and bank offers
Published Jun 17, 2024
Grab the iPhone 14 at a discount price on Amazon, check details and offers.
Waiting to buy the Apple iPhone 14 this summer? Then now it is the good time as Amazon is providing a huge discount.
iPhone 14 is one of the most selling and highly demanded smartphones. Now, the smartphone is all set to receive the upcoming iOS 18 update.
Check out the new discount available on iPhone 14 and how you can use the exciting bank offers.
Originally, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.79900. However, on Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.62800.
Therefore, Amazon is providing a great 21 percent discount on iPhone 14, giving a chance to buy at a reasonable price.
You can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of your smartphone.
Grab a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working condition.
