iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers
Published Jul 12, 2024
The iPhone 14 on Flipkart is selling at a huge discounted price. Alongside discounts the e-commerce website also provides bank offers, check details.
Waiting for iPhone prices to drop on e-commerce websites? Then we have good news for you as the iPhone 14 is available at a huge discount on Amazon.
iPhone 14 is one of the most-sold iPhones in 2023, making it a popular device even after one year of its launch. Now, the smartphone is available at a reasonable price.
iPhone 4 originally retails for Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.62800 on Amazon.
Therefore, on Flipkart iPhone 14 is available at a 21 percent discount. Over the discounted price, you can also avail bank or exchange offer.
You can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41940.
You can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount using ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41940.
Lastly, with the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.2600 off on an iPhone 14, however, the value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
