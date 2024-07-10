iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 29% on Flipkart: Check out exciting bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 10, 2024
Grab iPhone 14 Plus at 29 percent on Flipkart, check deals and offers here.
iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, giving buyers a steal deal option on a flagship smartphone.
iPhone 14 Plus is packed with several features and the latest technology that makes the device a perfect choice to buy.
Originally, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.55999 from Flipkart.
This gives buyers a 29 percent discount on iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart. The e-commerce website also offers bank and exchange offers to reduce the price further.
Buyers with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get Rs.1000 off on non-EMI transactions.
If you are a UPI user, then you can get an instant Rs.1000 discount on iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart.
With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.35999 off on the iPhone 14 Plus. However, the correct value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Note that it's a limited-time offer, therefore grab the deal before the discounts and offers go away.
