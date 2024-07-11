iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is providing an 11% discount on iPhone 15, check out deals and offers.
Looking for a feature-filled smartphone as an upgrade? Then iPhone 15 could come as a great option for you.
While Apple iPhones come on the high-end side of the market, these smartphone provides users with years of smooth experience without any worry.
And now, iPhone 15 is available at a reasonable price on Amazon. Check out how you can get this smartphone at a much lower price.
iPhone 15 retails for Rs.79900 on Amazon for the 128GB variant. However, the e-commerce website is offering a huge discount, reducing the price of the smartphone to Rs.70999.
Therefore, Amazon is providing an 11 percent discount on iPhone 15. This is not it as the website is also offering bank and exchange offers.
By using ICICI Bank Credit Cards, you can get a Rs.4000 instant discount at a minimum transaction value of Rs.47940.
You can get a similar discount by taking advantage of the SBI Credit Card.
On buying iPhone 15, you can also use the exchange offer and get up to Rs.26000 off.
