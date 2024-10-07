iPhone 14 gets 12% off on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 14 and get additional offers as well.
Planning to buy a new iPhone this festive season? Then now is the perfect time as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on top iPhone models.
iPhone 14 is currently available at a reasonable price on Flipkart after a significant price drop.
Know how you can get iPhone 14 at a much lower price than its original price.
iPhone 14 is originally priced at ₹69900 for 256GB storage, however, you can get it for just ₹60999.
In addition to a 12% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to further reduce the price.
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to ₹38000 off on iPhone 14.
However, the original exchange value will be based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
