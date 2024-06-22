iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 15 and buyers can also avail great bank offers, check the details
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is one of the most popular iPhone models from the latest series.
Photo Credit: Apple
The smartphone comes in new and unique colour options along with all the latest features.
Photo Credit: reuters
The good news is that you can get an iPhone 15 at a huge discounted price on Amazon, know more about the deals.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 was originally priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant, but you can get it at just Rs.71999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is offering a great 10 percent discount on iPhone 15. You can further avail bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get 1000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get a flat Rs.4000 Instant Discount on ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card at a Minimum purchase value of Rs.47940
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, you can grab up to Rs.59000 off, but the price will be based on the smartphone model and working condition.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price drops by 19% on Amazon: Check out deals and exchange offers
iPhone 14 Plus available at 22% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 16 launch soon: Know 10 expected upgrades and changes coming to new-gen
iPhone 14 Price drops on Amazon: Check out discounts and bank offers
View more