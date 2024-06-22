iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers

Amazon is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 15 and buyers can also avail great bank offers, check the details

iPhone 15 is one of the most popular iPhone models from the latest series. 

The smartphone comes in new and unique colour options along with all the latest features. 

The good news is that you can get an iPhone 15 at a huge discounted price on Amazon, know more about the deals. 

The iPhone 15 was originally priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant, but you can get it at just Rs.71999.

Therefore, Amazon is offering a great 10 percent discount on iPhone 15.  You can further avail bank and exchange offers.

You can get 1000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions.

You can get a flat Rs.4000 Instant Discount on ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card at a Minimum purchase value of Rs.47940

With an exchange offer, you can grab up to Rs.59000 off, but the price will be based on the smartphone model and working condition. 

