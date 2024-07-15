iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
Published Jul 15, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus with exciting bank and exchange offers, check the details.
The time of the year is here when all the iPhone models experience drastic price drops as the new generation of iPhone is just 2 months away from its official launch.
Therefore, if you are planning to buy an older generation iPhone then now is the time because several models such as iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 13, are available at a very reasonable price.
However, one such discount caught our eyes with the iPhone 14 Plus being available at a huge discounted price.
Originally, the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs.79900. However, you can get it for only Rs.55999 on Flipkart, giving a huge 29 percent discount.
Over the available discount, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Plus.
With an Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can avail 10 percent discount of up to Rs.1000 on iPhone 14 Plus at a minimum transaction value of Rs.5000.
With HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, you can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs.1500 Plus at a minimum transaction value of Rs.5000.
Buyers can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.33999 off. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
