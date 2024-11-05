iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Here’s how to get it at a lower price
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 05, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 14 Plus, check out the latest offers to get at a lower price.
Missed the festive sale to buy a smartphone? Worry not because Flipkart is still providing huge discounts on several models.
iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a discounted price, allowing buyers to get a reasonable price.
Check out the available discounts and how to further reduce the iPhone 14 Plus price.
iPhone 14 Plus retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.56999 on Flipkart.
Alongside an 18% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get more discounts.
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card on iPhone 14 Plus.
With exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 14 Plus.
