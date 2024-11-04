iPhone 15 gets 17% off on Flipkart: Check out this amazing bank offer
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 gets a massive price cut on Flipkart, check out offers and benefits.
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning for a smartphone upgrade? Then we have found just the right e-commerce deal for you to get a premium phone at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
On Flipkart, several iPhone models are available at a discounted price, however, the iPhone 15 is available at a steal deal price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Know how you get an iPhone 15 at a lower price even after the festive sale.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69990 on Flipkart, however, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.57999 for the 128GB variant.
Photo Credit: Apple
Alongside discounts, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get Rs. 3000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, buyers can also avail Rs.1500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum transaction value of ₹150,000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off by using the exchange offer. However, the price will be based on smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets huge discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and others
iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and other models get huge discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
iPhone 13 price slashed on Amazon: Check out deals and offers
View more