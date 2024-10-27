iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and other models get huge discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Published Oct 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Get huge discounts on top iPhone models including iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and more during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Diwali is just around the corner and Flipkart has finally commenced its Big Diwali Sale, introducing huge discounts on electronic products.
Photo Credit: reuters
Therefore, if you missed out on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale then worry not because this Diwali sale you can get your desired products at discounted prices.
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are eyeing Apple devices, then here’s a list of all the discounted products.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs.69900, however, it's available at a discounted price of Rs. 55999.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs. 50999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs.1,19,999, but it can be bought at a sale price of just Rs.99999, providing a huge discount.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 model is also available at a discount with a sale price of just Rs. 40,999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, grab the amazing Diwali sale offers, and make a reasonable purchase this festive season.
