iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Eyeing a new iPhone? Exciting news awaits! Amazon has just lowered the price of the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's flagship smartphone. Let's delve into the savings it brings!

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop: Typically listed at Rs. 1,09,900 on Amazon for the 512 GB variant, the iPhone 14 Plus now enjoys a significant 19 percent price slash, bringing it down to Rs. 88,999.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

Furthermore, an exchange offer sweetens the deal for the iPhone 14 Plus, enabling you to further reduce the cost by trading in your old smartphone.

Photo Credit: reuters

Avail the iPhone 14 Plus exchange offer with potential savings of up to Rs. 44,250. Ensure your old device is in good condition to maximise its value.

Photo Credit: Apple

Please note that the availability of the exchange offer varies by location, so ensure to input your PIN code correctly on the Amazon website.

Photo Credit: Apple

Bank Offer Alert! Amazon is extending a special deal for SBI Credit cardholders, providing a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on purchasing the iPhone 14 Plus through EMI for a minimum of Rs. 65940. Other bank offers are also up for grabs.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Plus Features: Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 14 Plus promises enhanced productivity and visual comfort with vibrant colours and intricate details.

Photo Credit: Apple

Equipped with a 12MP main camera, the iPhone 14 Plus excels in high-resolution photography and supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps in cinematic mode, making it a must-have for photography enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by A15 Bionic technology, the iPhone 14 Plus boasts an impressive battery life, offering up to 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and 100 hours of music playback.

Photo Credit: Apple

Don't miss out on these incredible discounts and offers on Amazon if you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 available at 18% discount on Amazon- Check latest price, offers and more
iPhone 14 available at 26% discount on Amazon: Check out bank deals, exchange offers and more
New iOS 18 emojis for iPhone released: 8 things to know
iPhone 15 price drop: Grab 11% discount and take advantage of bank offers
View more