iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers

Furthermore, an exchange offer sweetens the deal for the iPhone 14 Plus, enabling you to further reduce the cost by trading in your old smartphone.
Avail the iPhone 14 Plus exchange offer with potential savings of up to Rs. 44,250. Ensure your old device is in good condition to maximise its value.
Please note that the availability of the exchange offer varies by location, so ensure to input your PIN code correctly on the Amazon website.
Bank Offer Alert! Amazon is extending a special deal for SBI Credit cardholders, providing a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on purchasing the iPhone 14 Plus through EMI for a minimum of Rs. 65940. Other bank offers are also up for grabs.
iPhone 14 Plus Features: Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 14 Plus promises enhanced productivity and visual comfort with vibrant colours and intricate details.
Equipped with a 12MP main camera, the iPhone 14 Plus excels in high-resolution photography and supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps in cinematic mode, making it a must-have for photography enthusiasts.
The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by A15 Bionic technology, the iPhone 14 Plus boasts an impressive battery life, offering up to 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and 100 hours of music playback.
Don't miss out on these incredible discounts and offers on Amazon if you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus.