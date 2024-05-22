iPhone 14 available at 26% discount on Amazon: Check out bank deals, exchange offers and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Check out this amazing deal available on iPhone 14 on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 is one of the most popular smartphones due to its advanced capabilities and features.

Photo Credit: Apple

If you are an Android user or using earlier versions of the iPhone then upgrading to iPhone 14 could be a great choice.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

With the iPhone 14, you will not have to pay a fortune but you will have all the premium features in this Apple smartphone.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs.69990. However, you can get it for Rs.58999 from Amazon.

Photo Credit: Apple

This gives a great 26 percent discount. Additionally, you can take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

You can get a flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.

Photo Credit: Apple

You can also get an Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card at a  minimum purchase value  of Rs.41940

Photo Credit: Apple

You can also use the exchange offer and get up to Rs.44250 off.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 available at 18% discount on Amazon- Check latest price, offers and more
iPhone 14 price drops by 26% on Amazon- Check bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 price drop: Grab 11% discount and take advantage of bank offers
iPhone 12 is available at 39,990 on Flipkart- Check discounts, offer price
View more