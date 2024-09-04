iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 25% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Know how you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at the lowest price on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 launch is just days away and previous generation iPhone models are getting significant price drops.
Photo Credit: Apple
As of now, the iPhone 14 Plus has been experiencing the most discounts along with bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: reuters
Know how you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at a great deal and avail additional discounts.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.79600 for a 128GB variant. On Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.58999.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to a 25% e-commerce discount, buyers can also avail exciting bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can grab 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
With HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, buyers can also avail extra Rs.1000 off on a minimum value of Rs.74,999 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 53350 off on iPhone 14 Plus.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro Max price drops by 12% on Amazon: Check latest offers
iPhone 15 price drops by 17% on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Know 5 things about the smartphone
iPhone 16 Pro Max India launch on September 9: 6 things to know about the Apple flagship
View more