iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Know 5 things about the smartphone
Published Sep 01, 2024
Check out the 5 biggest rumoured upgrades coming to the standard iPhone 16 ahead of the Apple event 2024.
Apple will host the Glowtime event on September 9, 2024, during which it is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series.
Since the iPhone 16 launch is now a few days away, we already have an idea about what Apple may announce due to leaks,
Therefore, here are the 5 biggest leaks of iPhone 16 that you must know before its official launch.
The vanilla iPhone 16 model may come with a vertical camera bar and it may feature new Action and Capture Buttons.
The iPhone 16 model is expected to be powered by the new A18 chipset, instead of the A17 chipset.
The vanilla iPhone 16 is also expected to get powerful Apple Intelligence features, that will transform how we use AI in everyday usage.
Apple is also rumoured to introduce a new White colour variant with iPhone 16 that will replace the Yellow colour.
Lastly, we may also get a battery and charging boost with the iPhone 16, which is expected to be a major upgrade.
