iPhone 15 price drops by 17% on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 02, 2024
Know how you can get the iPhone 15 at the lowest price on Flipkart.

iPhone 16 launch is just a week away and iPhone 15 price has reduced significantly on Flipkart.

If you are planning to buy an iPhone model, then buying an older generation could be beneficial around this time.

iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.79600, however, you can get it for just Rs.65999 on Flipkart.

Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 17% discount. In addition to the price cut, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers.

iPhone 15 buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1000 on Federal Bank Credit Card transactions, on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Buyers can also avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

With exchange offers, buyers can avail up to Rs.53350 discount on iPhone 15, reducing the original price significantly.

However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

