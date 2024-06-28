iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 26% on Flipkart: Check out bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 28, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, check deals and offers.
Owning a premium smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus could offer you several benefits. They not only last long but also enhance the overall user experience.
Therefore, iPhone 14 Plus could be a great option if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade as it will get your job done swiftly.
The good news is that the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart which will give you a great deal.
The iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.79900. However, you can get it for Rs.58999 on Flipkart.
This gives you a great 26 percent discount on the smartphone. You can further avail bank and exchange offers.
With HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, you can easily get flat Rs.4000 instant discount on iPhone 14 Plus.
You can also try your hand with an exchange offer as it can get you up to Rs.38549 off.
However, the exchange value will be based on your old smartphone’s model and working conditions.
