iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Amazon: Check out this latest bank offer
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab this huge discount available on iPhone 15 Plus on Amazon, check out deals and discounts as well to further reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Waiting for a smartphone sale to get the latest iPhone model? Well, Amazon already has deals and discounts on several devices, therefore you do not have to wait any longer.
Photo Credit: Apple
On Amazon, iPhone 15 Plus is available at a huge discounted price and it is also providing exciting bank offers to allow users to buy the premium smartphone at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Originally, the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs.89900. However, you can get it for Rs.81999.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, you can get 9 percent off on iPhone 15 Plus on Amazon which is a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apart from the discount, you can also avail bank and exchange offer which further reduces the price of the smartphone.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get a flat Rs.4000 instant discount on ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card EMI transactions at a Minimum purchase value of Rs.53940
Photo Credit: Apple
With an SBI Credit Card, you can avail flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount at a Minimum purchase value of Rs.53940.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with exchange deals, you can get up to Rs.59050 discount based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 gets 15% discount on Flipkart- Checkout deals and offers
iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers
iPhone 13 price drops by 19% on Amazon: Check out deals and exchange offers
iPhone 14 Plus available at 22% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
View more