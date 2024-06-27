iPhone 15 Pro price drops under Rs. 1 Lakh on Flipkart: Check out latest exchange and bank offers
Published Jun 27, 2024
Know how you get the iPhone 15 Pro, 128GB variant under Rs. 1 Lakh on Flipkart.
Planning to buy the latest iPhone 15 Pro model to get a satisfying upgrade? Then we have a good news for you.
The iPhone 15 Pro is available at a reasonable discounted price on Flipkart, giving smartphone buyers a great to grab a ‘Pro’ model.
Originally, the iPhone 15 Pro retails for Rs. 134900. However, you can get it for Rs.124990 on Flipkart.
This gives you a great 7 percent discount on the device. But, you can further reduce the price using bank and exchange offers.
With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.50000. However, the price is based on the smartphone’s model and working condition.
For example, if you own the Samsung Galaxy S23 in good working condition, you can get Rs.23450 as the exchange value which will reduce the price of the iPhone 15 Pro to RS.101540.
Or you can avail the bank offer from which you can get Rs.3000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
If you own the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you are also eligible for 5 percent discount on the iPhone 15 pro.
