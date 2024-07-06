iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart: Check out new bank and exchange offers
Published Jul 06, 2024
Check out the latest discounts and offers available on the Apple iPhone 15.
Waiting for the right time to buy an iPhone 15? Then we have good news for you as Amazon is providing a huge discount on the smartphone.
iPhone 15 comes with an upgraded processor and camera specs in comparison to its predecessor, making it the right choice.
On Flipkart, you can get the iPhone 15 at just Rs.64999 which is an 18 percent discount from its real price of Rs.79900.
Over the given 18 percent discount, buyers can also avail of bank offers that will further reduce the price of the iPhone 15.
Flipkart is offering Rs.1000 off on selected Bank Net Banking Transaction, which will reduce the price to Rs.63999.
Or, with Axis Bank’s Flipkart card, buyers can avail of a 5 percent cashback that will, give a great deal.
Get the latest iPhone 15 before the launch of the new generation to enjoy the maximum benefits in terms of price and offers.
