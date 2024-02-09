Get Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus at whopping 52 pct discount! Check other deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 09, 2024
Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Check out this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus available on Amazon.
Are you in search of a premium smartphone but want it at a reasonable price? Then know that Amazon is providing a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is one of the company’s flagship models which was launched in the year 2021.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is powered by Exynos 2100 octa core processor to make sure you don’t face any problems with performance.
The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at a 52 percent discount.
According to Amazon, the Galaxy S21 Plus is priced at Rs.100999 for the 128GB storage variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.48980.
This is not all, you can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers while purchasing Galaxy S21 Plus.
You can get a 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on Bank of Baroda Debit Card Non-EMI transactions with a Minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
Grab a 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs.1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5,000.
You can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.27000 off.
For using exchanging offer, all you have to do is give up your old smartphone for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.
