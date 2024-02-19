iPhone 14 price drop: Huge 15% discount now on Flipkart; check Rs. 42000 exchange offer too
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Great news! Flipkart has just made the iPhone 14 much more affordable. This fantastic deal on one of Apple's best smartphones means significant savings for you!
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 Price Drop: Usually priced at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 now costs only Rs. 58999 with a huge 11 percent discount! That's a substantial saving you wouldn't want to miss.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 by trading in your old phone through the exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Apple
Trade in your old phone and save up to Rs. 42000. Just make sure your old phone is in good condition to get the best possible deal.
Photo Credit: Apple
Note that the trade-in option might not be available everywhere. Check by entering your area’s PIN code on Flipkart to see if it's available in your locality.
Photo Credit: Apple
In order to check if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter the PIN code of your area.
Photo Credit: Apple
For those with a Citibank Credit Card, there's an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 1500) instantly on EMI transactions.
iPhone 14 Features: The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the impressive Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Capture stunning photos with its 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP front camera for fabulous selfies.
Photo Credit: Apple
Don't let these incredible discounts slip away! Head to Flipkart now and seize the opportunity to upgrade to the iPhone 14.