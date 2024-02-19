iPhone 14 price drop: Huge 15% discount now on Flipkart; check Rs. 42000 exchange offer too 

Hindustan Times
Posted Feb 19, 2024
Published Feb 19, 2024
Great news! Flipkart has just made the iPhone 14 much more affordable. This fantastic deal on one of Apple's best smartphones means significant savings for you!

iPhone 14 Price Drop: Usually priced at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 now costs only Rs. 58999 with a huge 11 percent discount! That's a substantial saving you wouldn't want to miss.

You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 by trading in your old phone through the exchange offer.

Trade in your old phone and save up to Rs. 42000. Just make sure your old phone is in good condition to get the best possible deal.

Note that the trade-in option might not be available everywhere. Check by entering your area’s PIN code on Flipkart to see if it's available in your locality.

For those with a Citibank Credit Card, there's an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 1500) instantly on EMI transactions.

iPhone 14 Features: The iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the impressive Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Capture stunning photos with its 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP front camera for fabulous selfies.

Don't let these incredible discounts slip away! Head to Flipkart now and seize the opportunity to upgrade to the iPhone 14.

