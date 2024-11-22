 iPhone 14 price dropped to Rs.50999 on Flipkart: Check out latest offers

Published Nov 22, 2024
Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 14, check out the details to get it at the lowest price.

Waiting for sales and huge price drops to buy an iPhone? Then the wait is over as Flipkart has reduced the prices of several iPhone models.

Currently, iPhone 14 model has received a huge price drop on Flipkart, allowing buyers to get it a great deal. 

Know more about how much the iPhone 14 would cost after the price drop.

iPhone 14 retails for Rs.50999 for a 128GB variant. On Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.50999.

Alongside a 14% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 14.

Buyers can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

With an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 14. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Therefore, make sure your smartphone is working properly and it does not much damage to retain a good value.

