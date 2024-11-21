iPhone 16 Pro price drop in Reliance Digital: Check out deals and offers
Published Nov 21, 2024
Here’s how you can get iPhone 16 Pro at a discounted price from Reliance Digital.
Want to buy the latest iPhone 16 Pro model but waiting for a sale or discount? Then just found the right deal for you.
Reliance Digital is providing exciting bank offers on iPhone 16 Pro which will significantly reduce the price.
Know more about how you can get an iPhone 16 Pro at a reasonable price.
iPhone 16 Pro retails for Rs.119900 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.109900 from Reliance Digital.
Reliance Digital is offering flat Rs.10000 instant discount with Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.
Without the EMI option, buyers can avail Rs.7000 discount using an Axis Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, with ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards, buyers can avail Rs.4000 instant discount with 6 months EMI.
Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro can be purchased at a huge discount, even just after launch.
