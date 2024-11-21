iPhone 16 Pro price drop in Reliance Digital: Check out deals and offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

 Here’s how you can get iPhone 16 Pro at a discounted price from  Reliance Digital.

Photo Credit: Apple

Want to buy the latest iPhone 16 Pro model but waiting for a sale or discount? Then just found the right deal for you.

Photo Credit: Apple

Reliance Digital is providing exciting bank offers on iPhone 16 Pro which will significantly reduce the price.

Photo Credit: reuters

Know more about how you can get an iPhone 16 Pro at a reasonable price.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro retails for Rs.119900 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.109900 from Reliance Digital. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Reliance Digital is offering flat Rs.10000 instant discount with Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. 

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Without the EMI option, buyers can avail Rs.7000 discount using an Axis Bank Credit Card. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Additionally, with ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards, buyers can avail Rs.4000 instant discount with 6 months EMI. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro can be purchased at a huge discount, even just after launch. 

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro price drops to under Rs. 1 lakh during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale
iPhone 15 Plus price drops amid Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale- Check deals and offers
iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest offers
iOS 18.2 rolling out in December: Here’s how to use ChatGPT via Siri on iPhone
View more