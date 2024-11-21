iPhone 15 Pro price drops to under Rs. 1 lakh during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale
Published Nov 21, 2024
Get iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price from Flipkart and enjoy bank and exchange offers.
Looking for an urgent smartphone upgrade? Then Flipkart is hosting a Mobile Bonanza Sale where buyers can get huge discounts on top smartphone models.
These sales are the best time to buy an iPhone model, therefore, if are looking for a great deal on an iPhone, then we have got you covered.
Flipkart is providing a huge discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, here’s how you can get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 15 Pro originally retails for Rs.134900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.103999 from Flipkart.
To get additional discounts, buyers can take advantage of bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get flat Rs.3500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 12 months tenure.
Buyers can get flat Rs.2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 or 9 months tenure.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.60600 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro.
