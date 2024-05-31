iPhone 14 gets 18% discount on Flipkart: Check out offers and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 14 enabling smartphone buyers to get the feature-filled device at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is one of the most popular smartphones with all the latest features and a powerful chipset.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, if you want a smartphone upgrade with reasonable pricing then the iPhone 14 could be a great option for you.
Photo Credit: reuters
The good news is, that you get the iPhone 14 at a much lower price than its original pricing.
Buy here!
Photo Credit: Apple
On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is available at Rs.56999 which is 18 percent less than its original price of Rs.69900.
Photo Credit: Apple
If it still does not fit in your budget then you can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get 10 percent off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum value of Rs.7500.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.50000 off. However, the value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 10% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 13 price cut: Check out latest Amazon deals and discounts
iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 26% on Flipkart: Check latest offers, deals and more
iPhone 14 Price cut: Check out huge discounts and offers on Flipkart
View more