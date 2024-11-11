iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest deals and discounts
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 11, 2024
Grab huge discounts and offers on iPhone 14 when purchasing from Amazon.
Want to explore the iOS ecosystem with all the latest features? Then iPhone 14 could be the right choice.
Now, you must be thinking why an older generation iPhone? Well, the iPhone 14 comes with a powerful chip, iOS 18, high-quality camera and it's not heavy on the pockets.
Amazon is currently offering a massive price cut on iPhone 14, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 14 retails for Rs.69600 for a 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.54900 on Amazon.
In addition to the 21% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the iPhone 14.
Buyers can get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.1250 instant discount on Amazon pay ICICI Bank Credit Card NON-EMI transaction at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940
With the exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs. 25700 off on iPhone 14.
