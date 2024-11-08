iPhone 15 is available at under ₹55000: Check out latest offers
Published Nov 08, 2024
iPhone 15 gets a huge discount on Flipkart, check out deals and offers.
Want to buy an iPhone but don’t have a big budget? Then worry not because we have found just the right deal on last year’s iPhone 15.
iPhone 15 is one of the popular iPhone models which was announced with significant upgrades over its predecessor.
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 15 to get it at a reasonable price. ‘
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get for Rs.58999 on Flipkart which is 17% less than the original price.
Alongside the price cut, buyers can use bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can avail flat Rs.3500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on 12 months tenure at a transaction value of Rs.50,000.
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction of 6 or 9 months tenure at a transaction value of Rs.50000.
With an exchange offer buyers can further get up to Rs53200 off.
