iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon: check out the latest deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy an iPhone after the new-generation launch? Check this discount on the iPhone 14 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple recently announced the new iPhone 16 series and slashed the prices of some older-generation iPhones.
Photo Credit: Apple
One of the devices on the list was the iPhone 14, and now it is available at an additional discount on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
After the Apple event, the iPhone 14 price dropped to Rs.59900 for the 128GB variant, which is a significant price drop.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, now buyers can get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to the reduced price, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get flat Rs.1000 discount on BOBCARD EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.19000 off on the iPhone 14 model.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the final exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 Pro launched in India: Check out what’s new in latest Apple flagship
iPhone 16 launch tomorrow: 5 biggest rumours you need to know ahead of Apple event 2024
iPhone 14 Plus is available at Rs.64999 on Amazon: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 price drops by 12% on Flipkart: Know how you can get it at a reasonable price
View more