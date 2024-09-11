 iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon: check out the latest deals and offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2024
Planning to buy an iPhone after the new-generation launch? Check this discount on the iPhone 14 on Amazon.

Apple recently announced the new iPhone 16 series and slashed the prices of some older-generation iPhones.

One of the devices on the list was the iPhone 14, and now it is available at an additional discount on Amazon.

After the Apple event, the iPhone 14 price dropped to Rs.59900 for the 128GB variant, which is a significant price drop.

Therefore, now buyers can get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price on Amazon.

In addition to the reduced price, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get flat Rs.1000 discount on BOBCARD EMI  transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.

With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.19000 off on the iPhone 14 model.

However, the final exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

