iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart: Know about this amazing exchange offer
Published Aug 05, 2024
Check out this great offer available on iPhone 14 on Flipkart, giving buyers a reasonable buy.
Want a flagship range smartphone but don’t want to spend a fortune? Then Flipkart is providing huge discounts on iPhone models.
While the latest Apple smartphone is the iPhone 15,but buying an older generation smartphone can get you more benefits.
On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is available at a huge discounted price. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs.69600 for the 128GB storage variant on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs.59999.
Apart from a 13 percent discount, buyers can avail of Rs.1000 off using UPI transactions or Flipkart UPI.
Buyers can get more advantages using exchange offers, which can get them up to Rs.50150 off.
However, the final exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model's working conditions.
For instance, if you own an iPhone 12 and it is in good working condition then you can get up to Rs.11000 off on iPhone 14.
