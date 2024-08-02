iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers
Published Aug 02, 2024
Check out the huge discount on the iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart and get it at a very reasonable price.
If you are looking for a slightly bigger iPhone or lasting battery life, then the iPhone 15 Plus could be the right fit for you.
The iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch super Retina XDR Display which provides users great visuals.
Additionally, the smartphone has a bigger battery than the vanilla iPhone 15, making it a worthy smartphone.
The iPhone 15 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail of bank and exchange offers.
Originally, the iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.89600 for the 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.73999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 17 percent discount on the iPhone 15 Plus. Know how you can further reduce the price.
Buyers can get Rs.1000 off using Flipkart UPI or get 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
With the exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.50000 off.
