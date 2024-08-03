iPhone 15 gets 11% percent discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 03, 2024
Get a chance to get the new iPhone 15 at a very reasonable price on Amazon, check details.

Planning to buy the iPhone 15 before the launch of the iPhone 16 series launch? Then now is the perfect time.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15 along with exciting bank and exchange offers.

Therefore, you can get the latest iPhone 15 at a very reasonable price before the launch of the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 15 retails for Rs.79600 for the 128GB storage variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.70999.

Over the 11 percent discount, Buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get up to Rs.4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.

Amazon is also offering flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.

Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.43100 off on iPhone 15.

