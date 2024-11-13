iPhone 14 price slashed by 14% on Flipkart: Here’s how to grab it at a good deal
Published Nov 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Here’s how you can get an iPhone 14 at a reasonable price on Flipkart. Check out the bank and exchange offer for additional benefits.
Did you know? iPhone 14 made it to the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones despite being 2 years older.
Yes, iPhone 14 is still popular among smartphone buyers as it comes with several advanced features.
Now, Flipkart is providing a great deal on iPhone 14, allowing buyers to get the smartphone at a reasonable price.
iPhone 14 originally retails for Rs.59900 for a 128GB variant. However, on Flipkart, buyers can get it for just Rs.50999.
Alongside a 14% discount, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers, check details.
Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.48850 off on iPhone. However, the price value will be based on the model and working conditions.
Therefore, make sure your device is in a top-notch condition to get maximum exchange value.
